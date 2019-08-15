At The Movies | “47 Meters Down”, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”, & “Good Boys”

Movie Mike is back for his weekly installment at the movies! Last week’s films had some real hits and misses—Mike really liked “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”, “The Farewell”, and most surprisingly is “Dora & The Lost City of Gold”–but was left underwhelmed by “Brian Banks”, and really didn’t care for “The Art of Racing in the Rain”. For this week’s movie preview, we are discussing shark-thriller sequel “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”, Cate Blanchett dramedy “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?”, tween raunch comedy “Good Boys”, and Springsteen comedy “Blinded by the Light”.

