At The Movies | “Bad Boys for Life” & “Dolittle”

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—Mike was impressed, but didn’t love “1917”, and kind of enjoyed (in descending order) “just Mercy”, “Like A Boss”, and “Underwater”. And we have two new films opening up this week! The Will Smith/ Martin Lawrence action comedy sequel “Bad Boys for Life” and Robert Downey Jr. As “Dolittle”. 

As always, if you’d like to read a more in-depth review from Mike on last week’s film, click here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local