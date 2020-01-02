At The Movies | Best Films of 2019

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—with “Little Women” earning Mike’s love, alongside “Bombshell” & “Spies in Disguise”, whereas Mike wasn’t a fan of the new Star Wars film “Rise of Skywalker”, he hated “Uncut Gems” …and then there was “Cats”, yikes! Well also take a look back on Mike’s favorite movies of 2019!

As always, if you’d like to read more about last week’s films from Mike you can click here for Little Women, or here for Cats & Star Wars or here for Bombshell

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local