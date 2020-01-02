At The Movies | Best Films of 2019

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—with “Little Women” earning Mike’s love, alongside “Bombshell” & “Spies in Disguise”, whereas Mike wasn’t a fan of the new Star Wars film “Rise of Skywalker”, he hated “Uncut Gems” …and then there was “Cats”, yikes! Well also take a look back on Mike’s favorite movies of 2019!
As always, if you’d like to read more about last week’s films from Mike you can click here for Little Women, or here for Cats & Star Wars or here for Bombshell