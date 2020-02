We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses. Last week’s “The Rhythm Section” was pretty generic aside from Blake Lively’s crazy intensity. Movie Mike loved “Gretel & Hansel.” The only new movie opening locally is the “Suicide Squad” sequel “Birds of Prey.”

