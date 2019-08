Mike Schulz is back for his weekly installment at the movies! Zane and Mike discuss last week’s surprising not-terrible “A Dog’s Journey” and Mike’s singular issue with “John Wick 3”. We also preview this week’s films—horror thriller “Brightburn”, teen comedy “Booksmart”, and the long-awaited “Aladdin” remake!

