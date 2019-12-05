At The Movies | “Dark Waters”, “Honey Boy”, & “Marriage Story”

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—Mike LOVED “The Irishman” and “Knives Out”, thought “The Report” was well made,–but perhaps a bit dull, and had serious problems with “Queen & Slim”. This week we are previewing the environmental thriller “Dark Waters”, the Shia LaBeouf autobiography “Honey Boy” and indie comedy/drama “Marriage Story”.

This week Mike had not one but two articles covering last week’s films—you can find them here and here!