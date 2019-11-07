At The Movies | “Doctor Sleep”, “Midway”, & “Jojo Rabbit”

It’s time for Movie Mike’s weekly installment at the movies! This week we have two thumbs up and two thumbs down. “Motherless Brooklyn” and “The Lighthouse” are on Mike’s to see list, while “Harriet” and “Terminator” were a letdown. This week we are packed with six new movies! “The Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep”; WWII drama “Midway”; rom-com “Last Christmas”; firefighters & kids slapstick “Playing with Fire”; Hitler’s-my-pal comedy “Jojo Rabbit”; and South Korean freak-out “Parasite.”

As always, if you’d like a more in depth read on Mike’s movie review, click here!

