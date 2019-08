Movie Mike is back with his weekly look at the movies! This week Mike is giving us his seal of approval on Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In…Hollywood”. We also take a look ahead to this week’s releases—the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise with “Hobbs and Shaw”, indie comedy “Sword of Trust”, and finally we preview the trailer for the star-studded Netflix film, “The Irishman”.

To read a more in depth view of Mike’s movie review, click here.