At The Movies | “Hustlers”, “Luce”, “The Goldfinch”, & “Official Secrets”

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

It’s time for Movie Mike’s weekly review at the movies! Last week’s films “One Child Nation” and “After the Wedding” were (for the most part) hits in Mike’s eyes—but unfortunately for you horror movie fans, Mike disliked “It: Chapter 2. But don’t put the popcorn away just yet! We have 5 new movies coming out this week. Crime comedy/drama “Hustlers”, family drama “Luce”, literary adaptation “The Goldfinch”, self-improvement comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon”, and political drama “Official Secrets”. 

To read an in-depth review of last week’s movies, click here!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local