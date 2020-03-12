At The Movies | “I Still Believe”, “Bloodshot”, & “The Hunt”

Breaking News
We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—Mike LOVED Pixar’s “Onward” and Jane Austen’s “Emma”, but was far less impressed with film “The Way Back”. This week we have three new films to preview! Comic-book action thriller “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel; inspirational musical drama “I Still Believe”; and “The Hunt,” that thriller about people being hunted for sport. 

As always, if you like to read a more in-depth review from Mike on last week’s films, click here

