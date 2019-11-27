We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—Mike liked “21 Bridges” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”—but felt like “Frozen 2” was more of the same. Of course, we are previewing this week’s films as well! We have the mystery comedy “Knives Out,” the love-on-the-run drama “Queen & Slim,” and, in Iowa City (and on Netflix the same day), the Martin Scorsese gangster drama “The Irishman”.
At The Movies | “Knives Out”, “Queen & Slim”, & “The Irishman”
Posted: / Updated: