At The Movies | “Ready or Not”, “Overcomer”, “Angel Has Fallen”, & “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

It’s time for Movie Mike’s weekly installment at the movies! This week we are talking about the thoroughly enjoyable “Good Boys”, ok flicks “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”, and the unexpectedly irritating “Blinded by the Light”. Then we preview new flicks coming this week—murder thriller “Ready or Not”, pro-faith drama “Overcomer”, action sequel “Angel Has Fallen”, & indie drama “The Peanut Butter Falcon”.

More Information: As always, to read a more in-depth review of this week’s films, click here.