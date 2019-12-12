At The Movies | “Richard Jewell”, “Black Christmas”, & “Jumanji: The Next Level”

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—now Netflix exclusive “Marriage Story” was wonderful, “Dark Waters” was very solid, Mike found “Waves” depressing—but quite good, but unfortunately “Playmobil: The Movie” was awful! This week Mike and Zane are taking a look at three new films—Clint Eastwood drama “Richard Jewell”, the collegiate horror flick “Black Christmas”, and finally “Jumanji: The Next Level”.

As always, if you’d like to read a more in-depth review of last week’s films—you can click here or here