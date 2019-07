River Cities’ Reader’s Mike Schulz is back for his weekly review at the movies! Last week’s horror flick “Missommar” is a hit, while “Spiderman: Far From Home” left something to be desired. We’re also previewing the Dave Bautista/ Kumail Nanjiani comedy “Stuber”, thriller “Crawl”, and a new addition to the Putnam “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition”!

For a more in depth read of Mike’s movie review from this week, click here.