At The Movies | “The Call of the Wild”, “Brahms: The Boys II”, & “Impractical Jokers”

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—”Sonic the Hedgehog” left Mike irritated, and “Fantasy Island started off well but didn’t finish strong, however “The Photograph” & “Downhill” both proved enjoyable. This week we have an entirely new batch of films out—Jack London adaptation “The Call of the Wild”, horror sequel “Brahms: The Boys II”, and “Impractical Joker: The Movie”.

As always, if you’d like a more in-depth look at this week’s movie review—click here!