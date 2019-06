We’re back with our weekly installment at the movies with River Cities’ Reader’s Mike Schulz! Last week’s “Missing Link” and “Little” were worth your time—but you might want to hold off on viewing “After”. This week we are previewing DisneyNature’s Earth Day feature “Penguins”, the horror film “The Curse of La Llorona”, and more!

For more insight to Mike’s thoughts on last week’s films, click here.