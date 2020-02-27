At The Movies | “The Invisible Man” & “Seberg”

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses— Mike enjoyed “The Call of the Wild” despite its obviousness and CGI puppy, was disappointed with “Brahms: The Boy II,” and HATED “Impractical Jokers: The Movie.” But not to worry, we have a set of new movies debuting this week—horror flick “The Invisible Man” with Elisabeth Moss and the bio-drama/thriller “Seberg” with Kristen Stewart.

As always, if you’d like a more in-depth look at this week’s movie review—click here!