At The Movies | “The New Mutants”, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”, & “Tenet”

The early stages of the pandemic served as a wakeup call for us all. We weren’t used to grocery shelves being empty along with limited meat and produce departments. But, even when this pandemic is behind us, the challenge for America’s ag industry will continue. The global population is expected to increase to 9.8 billion by the year 2050. That means farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is now produced. Today we’re learning how young people are already working on solutions and how we can all help.