We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! Movie Mike is back with a look at new films already out in theaters—Fox’s final X-Men film “The New Mutants” and the adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ novel starring Dev Patel “The Personal History of David Copperfield”. We are also previewing films set to come out in the next few weeks—Christopher Nolan’s ”Tenent” and Disney’s new live-action remake “Mulan”.
At The Movies | “The New Mutants”, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”, & “Tenet”
Posted: / Updated: