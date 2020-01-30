At The Movies | “The Rhythm Section” & “Gretel & Hansel”

Breaking News
We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—last week’s “The Gentlemen” was nasty fun, and “The Turning” started well but very quickly fell apart…badly. But not to worry! We have two new movies this week. The revenge thriller “The Rhythm Section” with Blake Lively and Jude Law, and the horror-fairy tale flick “Gretel & Hansel”. 

As always, if you’d like a more in-depth look at this week’s movie review —click here

