At The Movies | "The Secret Life of Pets 2", "Dark Phoenix", & "The Biggest Little Farm"
We’re back again for our weekly installment, at the movies! This week River Cities’ Reader’s Mike Schulz is talking us through last week’s hits (“ROCKETMAN”) and misses (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” & “Ma”). We also preview the movies debuting this week, animated sequel “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, X-Men sequel “Dark Phoenix”, & “The Biggest Little Farm”!
To read a more in-depth review of last week’s movies, click here.
