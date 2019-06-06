Living Local

At The Movies | "The Secret Life of Pets 2", "Dark Phoenix", & "The Biggest Little Farm"

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

We’re back again for our weekly installment, at the movies! This week River Cities’ Reader’s Mike Schulz is talking us through last week’s hits (“ROCKETMAN”) and misses (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” & “Ma”). We also preview the movies debuting this week, animated sequel “The Secret Life of Pets 2”, X-Men sequel “Dark Phoenix”, & “The Biggest Little Farm”! 

To read a more in-depth review of last week’s movies, click here

