At The Movies | “The Turning”, “The Gentlemen”, & “Clemency”

We’re back for our weekly look at the movies! River Cities’ Reader Mike Schulz is here to talk about last week’s hits and misses—last week’s last installment of Bad Boys fared well, while Robert Downey Jr.’s remake of “Dolittle” did not! And we have three new movies to preview this week. Horror flick “The Turning”, Guy Richie crime-comedy “The Gentlemen”—and at Iowa City’s FilmScene—the death penalty drama “Clemency”.  

As always, if you’d like a more in-depth look at this week’s movie review—click here

