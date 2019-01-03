Living Local

At the Movies with Mike Schulz: "Escape Room" & "The Favourite"

Jan 03, 2019

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 03:15 PM CST

River Cities' Reader's Mike Schulz and Ashe sit down to talk about the good and the bad of the holiday movie releases as well as the two new movies coming to the area. 

To learn more about the movies Mike saw over the holidays look no further rcreader.com/movies/nanny-to-ninny-poppins-returns and rcreader.com/movies/fun-with-dick-and-lynne-vice

