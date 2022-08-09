Executive Director Crystal Winston and Vice President of PR and Community Affairs Jamie Cronkleton sat down to talk about what you can expect for their third annual Batting For Kids event this weekend.
To get involved visit battingforkids.com
Posted:
Updated:
Executive Director Crystal Winston and Vice President of PR and Community Affairs Jamie Cronkleton sat down to talk about what you can expect for their third annual Batting For Kids event this weekend.
To get involved visit battingforkids.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]