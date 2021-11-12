Battling PTSD | Living Local Full Show

QUAD CITIES (WHBF) – Hosts Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Brandy Auterson presented Battling PTSD, a special edition of Loving Living Local sponsored by the Quad Cities Ketamine Clinic.

Local veterans Johnathan Lanxon and Scott Wagg share their battles with PTSD, including what impact the disorder had on their families. Who they credit for helping them with their battle. And, how they’re helping other veterans who need it.

More than 20 veterans die by suicide per day. Mission 22’s Sara Johnson joined us to talk about how you can help them heal veterans and support their families.

There’s a major online event happening now to help connect QCA veterans to resources they may need. UnityPoint Clinic Community Health and Military Program Coordinator Sherri Behr Devrize and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sam Moreno joined us in studio with details. To learn more, visit the link here.

