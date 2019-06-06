Living Local

Be Downtown | Downtown Bettendorf Organization

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:04 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:04 AM CDT

If you and your family are looking to enjoy some summer fun this weekend, “Be Downtown” is an event happening this weekend in downtown Bettendorf! Ryan Jantzi, Director of the Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Karie Gilson, Director of Marketing & Sponsorship of Quad City Arts are in the studio with us today to tell us more! 

For more information about this weekend’s event, click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected