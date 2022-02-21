(Quad Cities IA/IL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all. For some, this meant becoming a new parent during a time of social distancing and quarantine. Two of our very own at WHBF-TV became mothers for the first time at different times during the pandemic.

For our newest Show & Tell segment, we spoke with Creative Services producer Angie Beyer and Client Experience Coordinator Emily Holt about their experiences.

To connect with Angie, email her at aotis@whbf.com. To connect with Emily, email her at eholt@whbf.com.