Bettendorf Rotary Lobsterfest

May 23, 2019

Chartered in 1957, the Bettendorf Rotary Club has more than 100 members fulfilling the rotary motto of "service above self" in a variety of local, regional and national community volunteer projects. Lobsterfest is an upcoming event that’s supporting the charitable efforts of the club. Joining us in the studio to tell  us more is Rotary Club Member, Scott Naumann.

 

