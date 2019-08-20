Big Brother | 93.5 FM

Are you familiar with the reality TV show Big Brother? The series launched in 2000 and has continued to be a hit for CBS. The show follows a group of people living together in a house under constant video surveillance. Each week, houseguests will vote someone out of the house. At the end, the last remaining houseguest will get a grand prize of 500 thousand dollars. In June, Big Brother kicked off its 21st season! Joining us in the studio to tell us more is Jay Foster with 93.5 FM!
