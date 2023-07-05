We go to great heights for our children and in just a few weeks dozens of people will go down great heights as well. Over the edge is the largest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley. People raise money to be like spider man for the day and rappel down the Hotel Blackhawk. Kylie Wise, BBBS event coordinator, and Trista Foster, A three-time over the edge goer, joined Brandy to talk about this heart racing event.
