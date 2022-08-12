Executive Director Nate Lawrence sat down with us to talk about what you can expect at the upcoming 8th Annual Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Fest next weekend.
For more information visit facebook.com/polyjazzheritagefest
