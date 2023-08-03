The Bix Jazz Festival is the largest festival in the region, and it kicks off tonight right here in the Quad Cities. This annual event celebrates the local legacy of musical genius, Bix Biderbecke! Jazz bands from all over the country will come to the Quad Cities to perform at this festival. Tristan is joined by an all-star musician at the festival, Jeff Barnhart, and the past board president of the event, Steve Trainor.