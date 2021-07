Even during the pandemic, the census bureau reports over 4 million new business applications were filed last year. That was up 24% percent from 2019.

Starting a new business doesn’t come without its risks. One local accounting firm can help guide new business owners from the very beginning. Owner LaTisha Griffin and manager Chanecia Porter shared more in this segment sponsored by Boss Tax and Accounting Services.

To learn more about their services, visit https://www.bosstaxaccounting.com/.