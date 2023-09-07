DISCOVERY IS AT THE HEART OF SCOUTING… WHETHER IT’S A CAMPOUT, A SPECIAL HOLIDAY EVENT, OR COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT. AND HERE TO TELL US ALL ABOUT THE SCOUTS, THEIR IMPORTANCE AND THEIR TIES TO THE GREATER QUAD CITIES HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS JONATHAN CARTNER, SCOUT EXECUTIVE AND C.E.O, ILLOWA COUNCIL, BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA AND JANESSA CALDERON, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE GREATER QUAD CITIES HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WHICH IS ALSO THIS SEGMENT’S SPONSOR.