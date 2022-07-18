Bettendorf police captain, Justin Paul, sat down with us to talk about how they’ll rewarding kids who are using their heads this summer.
For more information visit facebook.com/bettendorfpolicedept
Posted:
Updated:
Bettendorf police captain, Justin Paul, sat down with us to talk about how they’ll rewarding kids who are using their heads this summer.
For more information visit facebook.com/bettendorfpolicedept
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]