Millions of Americans care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. Their daily duties become all that a caregiver has time for. They know they need help but don’t know how to get help or where to turn for answers. An upcoming conference is giving those who care for someone with this devastating disease the answers they’ve been looking for. Megan Pedersen, Senior Program Manager for Alzheimer’s Association, and committee member, Haley Flenker, join us to let you know all the details.

