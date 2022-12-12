Associate Professor and Film Program Director Stacy Barton and Associate Professor of Theatre Arts joined us to talk about how you can Major or Minor in Film at Augustana next fall.
For more information visit augustana.edu
Posted:
Updated:
Associate Professor and Film Program Director Stacy Barton and Associate Professor of Theatre Arts joined us to talk about how you can Major or Minor in Film at Augustana next fall.
For more information visit augustana.edu
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]