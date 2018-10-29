Can you imagine Christmas without one present...from anyone? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It took a letter from a very appreciative senior named Lenora who received that one, and only one, Christmas present from a volunteer at CASI to remind everyone that seniors need to be remembered during the holidays. Christmas seems to be a time for children, and rightfully so. But who doesn’t want to be remembered at Christmas? Thus the Holiday Hat Bash was born. A group of volunteers believed that Christmas is for all ages and we should not let any senior go without a present. CASI's “party with a purpose” combined hats with fun and fundraising and has grown every year. By attending the Hat Bash, you are supporting local seniors during the holidays and all year long.

For more information, visit CASI's website.