Can you imagine Christmas without one present...from anyone?
It took a letter from a very appreciative senior named Lenora who received that one, and only one, Christmas present from a volunteer at CASI to remind everyone that seniors need to be remembered during the holidays. Christmas seems to be a time for children, and rightfully so. But who doesn’t want to be remembered at Christmas? Thus the Holiday Hat Bash was born. A group of volunteers believed that Christmas is for all ages and we should not let any senior go without a present. CASI's “party with a purpose” combined hats with fun and fundraising and has grown every year. By attending the Hat Bash, you are supporting local seniors during the holidays and all year long.
For more information, visit CASI's website.
More Stories
-
Healing on the Fly 's David Callaway dropped by the studio to…
-
Cheryl True, MD, discusses what Lifestyle Medicine is and why…
-
Healthy cooking coach, Anne Haring and Meal Prep Queen, Stephanie…