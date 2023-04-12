Get the low-down on carbs and separate myth from fact. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD is here to talk about carbs, their role in the body, and better-for-you carb choices. Nina will also share more about free A1C screenings Hy-Vee dietitians will be offering during April at select locations thanks to generous sponsors RxSugar, Embecta, Good Measure, Catalina Crunch and Fairlife Yogurt!
