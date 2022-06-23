Reverend Stuart Schoup, Interim Pastor with First Congregational United Church of Christ, joined us to today to highlight how his Geneseo church is showing its inclusiveness through a colorful art installation.
For more information visit fccgeneseo.org/
For more Living Local visit ourquadcities.com/Living-Local
Reverend Stuart Schoup, Interim Pastor with First Congregational United Church of Christ, joined us to today to highlight how his Geneseo church is showing its inclusiveness through a colorful art installation.