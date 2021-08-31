Caring Connections: : North Scott Cares Facebook group helps families during pandemic

Even from 6 feet a part the pandemic has managed to bring people together. Today Katie Hoyt joins us today to talk about North Scott Cares and how it has helped struggling families in the North Scott community.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/groups/2137664216278495/

