Breaking News
Man charged after 14-year-old girl shot
1  of  2
Live Now
Over-the-air signal knocked out by storm WATCH NOW: Local 4 News Midday

Caring For Our Servicemembers | Quilts of Valor

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Quilts of Valor, a group devoted to making healing quilts for servicemembers, was created in 2003 by a nurse who wrapped a quilt around her son to comfort him after returning home from Afghanistan. In May of 2012, Terry Austin had 10 volunteers making 25 or so quilts a year as part of the campaign to give back to our service men and women. In the years since, she’s grown the organization ten-fold! 60+ volunteers and 250 quilts a year—and Terry is just getting started!

For more information on Quilts of Valor, click here!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local