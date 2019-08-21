Caring For Our Servicemembers | Quilts of Valor

Quilts of Valor, a group devoted to making healing quilts for servicemembers, was created in 2003 by a nurse who wrapped a quilt around her son to comfort him after returning home from Afghanistan. In May of 2012, Terry Austin had 10 volunteers making 25 or so quilts a year as part of the campaign to give back to our service men and women. In the years since, she’s grown the organization ten-fold! 60+ volunteers and 250 quilts a year—and Terry is just getting started!

