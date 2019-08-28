Celebrate Labor Day | Shannon Homecoming

If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Labor Day and also honor veterans and military members, then Shannon, Illinois is the place to be! A special event happening there will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the first Homecoming for veterans following World War One, and the beginning of the American Legion. Harold Schryver, Shannon Legion Member, and Pastor Mike Jones, Bethel United Methodist Church of Shannon, are joining us in the studio to tell us more!

