The work week is almost over, and we are kicking off the weekend by talk about all of the fun events happening at Pour Bros Craft Taproom.
For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com
Posted:
Updated:
The work week is almost over, and we are kicking off the weekend by talk about all of the fun events happening at Pour Bros Craft Taproom.
For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]