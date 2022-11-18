Manager Matt King joined us today to talk about upcoming events that will help you enjoy your weekend the right way.
For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com
Posted:
Updated:
Manager Matt King joined us today to talk about upcoming events that will help you enjoy your weekend the right way.
For more information visit pourbrosmoline.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]