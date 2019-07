Jazz music is an essential part of the Quad Cities, and for the last 30 years the Catfish Jazz Society has been bringing some incredible talent to our community. In the studio today is Tony Sconyers and Joe Heinrichs to provide some insight as to what the Catfish Jazz Society is doing here in the Quad Cities and how you can listen to some great jazz for their 30th Anniversary Jam!

For more information on the Catfish Jazz Society, click here.