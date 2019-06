Ross’ Restaurant is a Quad City staple—and this year it is celebrating its 80thanniversary! The 24-hour diner is known for their farm-to-table food and vintage diner-fair and joining us in the studio are Cynthia and Ron Freidhoff and Kimberly Davis to tell us more about the history behind the restaurant and they even brought some of their famous food!

To learn more about Ross’ Restaurant, click here.