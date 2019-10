It’s Wellness Wednesday! As we approach Halloween, it’s important to note that allergies can impact how trick-or-treaters celebrate on All Hallows Eve. That’s why Hy-Vee is jumping on board the Teal Pumpkin Project—which promotes safety and inclusion for those managing food allergies. To tell us more is Lauren Zust, RD, LD Hy-Vee.

For more information, visit Hy-Vee's website here.