Celebrating Mexican Independence
Lulac Council 5285 out of Moline joined the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to discuss plans for their Mexican Independence Day celebration planned for Sept. 18.
Posted:
Updated:
Celebrating Mexican Independence
Lulac Council 5285 out of Moline joined the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to discuss plans for their Mexican Independence Day celebration planned for Sept. 18.
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]