Celebrating National Dog Day | Daily Dish

Today is National Dog Day! This holiday was created to show the importance of animal adoptions by highlighting all the ways our four-legged friends make our lives better. There are many reasons why dogs are great, and there is science to prove it. Research shows they bring real heart-healthy benefits with their companionship, like lower blood pressure and lower stress levels. People also tend to get more exercise when they have a dog.

The Living Local team visited the Crow Creek dog park in Bettendorf and met many local furry friends and their kind owners. Mikhayla and Zane also featured many pets from social media.

