Tomorrow is celiac awareness day. A day dedicated to raise awareness of this autoimmune disorder that is triggered by in wheat, barley and rye. It might sound like a simple diet, but it’s far from easy. Gluten is found is so many products and very few restaurants offer gluten free foods. One place where you will find gluten free products is at life breads. The general manager, Meg Reed, joined Brandy in studio today to talk about this difficult autoimmune disorder.